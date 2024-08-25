Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.00. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock worth $3,394,846. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 439.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after buying an additional 145,364 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

