Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.00

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 64042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

