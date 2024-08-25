Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells $294,440.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

