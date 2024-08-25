Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells $294,440.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
