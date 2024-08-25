Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Sells $294,440.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

