Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Receives $19.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
