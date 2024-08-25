Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.10

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 250831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petra Diamonds

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,527.68). 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

