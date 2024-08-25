Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.10

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 250831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £52.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petra Diamonds
In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($31,527.68). 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Petra Diamonds
Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petra Diamonds
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.