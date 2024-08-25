Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Up 14.3%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). 47,527,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 7,080,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.43 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.55.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

