Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 2.4%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 29,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHVS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $568.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in Pharvaris by 47.7% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.