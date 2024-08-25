Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.79

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 33713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $848.13 million, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

