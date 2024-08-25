Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of PNGAY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.82.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.