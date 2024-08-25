Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PNGAY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

