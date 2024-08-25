Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Buys $12,976.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,203,917 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,353.04.

On Friday, August 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $28,833.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $413,109.72.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

MAV stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

