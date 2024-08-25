Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $273.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.73. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.