Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.87. 1,077,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,456,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

