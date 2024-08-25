Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.98 and last traded at $179.88. Approximately 7,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 354,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Powell Industries Trading Up 8.3 %
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.
Insider Transactions at Powell Industries
In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
