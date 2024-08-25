Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on POW. CIBC cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

Shares of POW opened at C$39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 91.78 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.