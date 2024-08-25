Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 46,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 229,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$37.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

