PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 549.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.53 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

