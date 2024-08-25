Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.88 and last traded at $169.11. Approximately 676,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,575,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.15.

Specifically, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

