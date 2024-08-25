Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
IPDN stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 13.11.
About Professional Diversity Network
