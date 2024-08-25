ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases $304,553.52 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,867,415 shares in the company, valued at $498,100,849.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $4,177,659.33.

Shares of ACDC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProFrac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProFrac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

