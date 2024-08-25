PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $45.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROG Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PROG in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PROG by 2,015.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROG in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

