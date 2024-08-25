PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

PRO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. PROS has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $900.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

