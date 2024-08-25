ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $131.50

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $131.50, but opened at $134.37. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $133.46, with a volume of 30,590 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.07.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.