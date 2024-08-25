ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 4.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.16 and last traded at $127.41. 118,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 480,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.37.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

