Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.40

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 274812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $9,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.