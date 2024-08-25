Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $322,027.77 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $281,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

