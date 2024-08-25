Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 11,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 215,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

