Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Sells $6,176,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $6,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $115,452,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

About Pure Storage

Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

