QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QCR were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in QCR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCR

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.