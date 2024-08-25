Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Qorvo worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Qorvo
In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO
Qorvo Price Performance
Shares of QRVO opened at $115.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.