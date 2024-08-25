QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 0.9%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $172.03 and last traded at $172.68. 836,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,287,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

