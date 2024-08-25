Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$0.54 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QUIS. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.73.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

