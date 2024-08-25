Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.73.
QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on QUIS
Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.