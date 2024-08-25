Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.73.

QUIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

QUIS opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

