Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 127 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $130.27 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

