Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 168 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $166.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.