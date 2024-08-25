Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $276.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.67 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.