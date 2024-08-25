Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

EOG stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

