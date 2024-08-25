Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $160.01 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day moving average of $139.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

