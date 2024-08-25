Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $44.37 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

