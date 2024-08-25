Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9,061.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.