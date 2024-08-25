Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. 54,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,252,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $122,684.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $493,410. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.