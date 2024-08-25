Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 2%

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55. 709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 328,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Barclays upped their price target on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $978.81 million, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 2,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 365,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.