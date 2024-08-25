Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.69.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

