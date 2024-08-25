Randall D. Rogers Sells 75,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

MBIN stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on MBIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216,761 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.