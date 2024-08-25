Rashid Wasti Acquires 1,500 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

WN opened at C$219.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$206.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$191.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$220.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

