Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 9,586 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $199.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

