Raymond James & Associates Acquires 51,024 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $23.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

