Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
