Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,566 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,931,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,439.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,226 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

