Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,764 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $73.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

